Vitalant hosting blood drive at Baptist Golden Triangle Outpatient Pavilion

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – If you’re looking for an opportunity to give back, you can schedule an appointment to donate blood with Vitalant.

Vitalant is hosting a blood drive, this Friday, May 19 from noon to 5 p.m. at the Outpatient Pavilion Center at Baptist Golden Triangle.

For an appointment, call (662)244-1132.

