Vitalant teamed up with WCBI for Save Our Summer campaign

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – People were lining up outside of WCBI to give blood on June 13.

We teamed up with Vitalant for this year’s Save Our Summer campaign.

Vitalant’s mobile unit was set up outside the station from 12 pm to 5 pm to give folks in Columbus a chance to roll up their sleeves and give the gift of life.

Donors received a t-shirt, a $10 gift card from Vitalant’s Rewards Store, and the chance to win one of two 10 thousand dollar gift cards to be given away.

Blood supplies are often critically low this time of year, due to increased demand and fewer donors.

We thank all those who came by to donate today.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.