Volunteer fire unit gains new fire engine in Clay Co.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County has seven rural fire districts.

The Southeast Volunteer Fire Department Unit 700 received a new 2024 Pierce Pumper truck which is the newest truck in the Southeast Volunteer Fire Department’s fleet.

The truck was purchased from Emergency Equipment Professionals, Inc. out of Southaven and costs around 350-thousand-dollars.

It was funded through a CAP Loan from the Mississippi Development Authority and the Rural Fire Truck Acquisition program.

Fire Chief Phillip Collins says the truck will be a great asset for the community.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.