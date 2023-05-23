Volunteer Mississippi awards Columbus woman for her service to others

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Volunteer Mississippi recognized a Columbus woman for her years of service to others.

Rosie Lee Harris has been in the news recognized for her 100 years of life and giving to the community.

She was awarded the Marsha Meeks Kelly Award for Lifetime Achievement in Volunteer Service.

Mayor Keith Gaskin nominated Harris for the award, along with an endorsement letter from Councilman Stephen Jones.

They presented her with the award at her Columbus home.

