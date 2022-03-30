Volunteers are asking the community to help retrieve stolen bikes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Volunteers with the Community Benefit Committee are outraged after someone stole dozens of brand new bikes that were supposed to be gifts for children this Christmas.

So far three juveniles have been arrested in connection with the burglary.

Lt. Rhonda Sanders with the Lowndes County Sheriff’s department is one of the founding members of Community Benefit Committee; she said this theft is not only devastating, but downright disheartening.

“We put a lot of work into our fundraisers with the benefit committee and it’s just not fair to the people who really need these bikes and you know parents that aren’t working,” said Sanders.

The burglars got away with 26 bikes.

“We purchased those bikes after Christmas due to shipping being backed up for Christmas so we were going to give out bikes to kids for Christmas this year,” said Sanders.

Sanders said she has seen an uptick in youth crime over the last couple of years. She’s pleading with parents to pay close attention to their children’s daily routines and friend groups.

“That’s what’s so hurtful that it is the younger generation that is doing all of this stuff. I would like to put the parents on notice today it’s a bike tomorrow what is it,” said Sanders.

All the bikes have not been recovered, so Sanders said they’ll continue to work hard to find them or replace them if necessary. She said the main goal is helping families.

“We’re not going to be detoured by this I’m a true believer that God will give me double for my trouble so I’m just going to stand on that and keep fundraising and keep serving,” said Sanders.

If anyone has any information about the burglary call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or the Columbus Police Department.