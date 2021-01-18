Volunteers clean up church honoring MLK

Martin Luther King Day Events continued with a local church doing their part to commemorate Dr. King

First Baptist Church of Longview had their graveyard cleaned and ditches cleared from 8-10 a.m.

Volunteers of the Longview Disciple 4-H Club got their hands dirty to help the local church, show unity, and demonstrate tactics Dr. King put in place.

“Today for Martin Luther King day of service we’ve cleaned up the cemetery at Longview church,” said volunteer Sarah Roberson.

“I feel like its just helping the community and if we can all come together and like do something that’s positive and that can make a change,” said volunteer Hannah Self.

“Dr. King served us in a lot of different ways and showing unity was one of them and serving his community and country was another especially against things like social injustice and poverty,” said coordinator Angela Buress-Stewart.

Today we’re here just like everyone else across America showing unity and showing we can do things to make our community a better place to live” said Stewart

Coordinators say they will be hosting the event again for years to come.