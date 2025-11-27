Volunteers feed area jails, shut-ins and others on Thanksgiving Day

The annual Thanksgiving Day outreach is in its 38th year

TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – Volunteers were busy at Harrisburg Baptist Church, making plates, cooking vegetables, washing dishes, and keeping each table supplied for the well-organized outreach.

The meals were headed to area jails, shut-ins, the ICU waiting room, and other places this Thanksgiving Day.

Bishop Clarence Parks started the outreach 38 years ago and says it is important to serve others throughout the year, but especially on Thanksgiving Day.

‘Many people have asked me to change the date, but I always think about, if Jesus were here, He would be ministering on Thanksgiving Day, and we do this as a way of giving thanks to the Lord, so what better way to do that than serve someone in need,” Bishop Parks said.

Volunteers may have spanned all age ranges and represented different churches, but they all have one mission this Thanksgiving morning.

Why is this important?

“It is better to give than receive,” said Emily.

“It is important to come out because people are in need, homeless, and need food,” said William.

“It can bring together friends and family, helping out people and stuff like that,” said Will.

“Those that are put away, the inmates, they need love too, and they need to know that people out here love them just as much as their family does, so we make those plates with compassionate love and care,” said Sharnae Pierce, with Latter Rain Ministries.

Volunteers made and delivered around 12 hundred lunches this Thanksgiving Day.

Volunteers will gather for another jail and community-wide feeding for Christmas.