Volunteers stock up donations for emergency warming shelter

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s finally feeling like winter in North Mississippi.

Temperatures are expected to dip down into the low 20’s on Monday night.

The cold weather can turn into a challenging situation if you don’t have a warm place to bundle up.

As freezing temperatures make their way into North Mississippi, the Friendly City is making sure everyone has a warm place to lay their heads.

“This is a tremendous blessing for the homeless and people that can’t otherwise provide for themselves. We have heat, gas heat. That’s some of the best heat you can have,” said volunteer Leroy Fulgham.

Fulgham is a volunteer at the shelter.

He said nine people have used the shelter since it opened, but it’s likely those numbers could double Monday night.

“I’ll probably expect more because it’s going to be even colder,” said Fulgham.

Glenda Richardson from the Columbus Community Outreach has made sure people who use the shelter are also provided with meals and clothing.

“We do supper in the morning, and we do supper in the evenings and we have snack bags. They have coffee, water, juices. We just make it like home for them. They have a TV in the back that they watch and it’s just a very comfortable place,” said Richardson.

Generous donations from area organizations and churches around the Golden Triangle made it all possible.

“We have thousands of blankets, pillows, and food here that come from the soup kitchen. We have tons of volunteers that come here and cook so the public has been a tremendous help,” said Fulgham.

“It’s just been overwhelming with the support and the people that are staying here they are really grateful,” said Richardson.

The Emergency Warming Shelter will be open Monday and Tuesday night starting at 5 p.m.

If you would like to make a donation, drop- off is anytime after 5 p.m. when volunteers are present.