Volunteers help drive people to the polls in meridian, MS.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) – While casting your own ballot is important, others have taken it a step further, helping others make their voices be heard.

Our state-wide network WTOK reported that good Samaritans like Pamela Chapman are getting out and taking people to the polls to perform their civic duty.

Chapman said she does this for all elections in Mississippi and Lauderdale County, because it’s important that everyone exercises their right to vote.

“I’ve been doing this since 2013. Somebody died for the right for us to be able to vote, so I think everybody should exercise that right. Today, we’re taking people to the polls. If you don’t vote, you won’t be heard, so everybody should vote,” said Chapman.

Chapman encourages people to help out during future elections, if they are capable.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X