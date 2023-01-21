Volunteers renovate jail chapel in Clay County

WEST POINT, Ms ( WCBI) – The Clay County Detention center got a bit of remodeling on Saturday.

Over the last few months, volunteers from the First Presbyterian Church in West Point have been renovating the jail chapel.

Today, they put the finishing touches on the fellowship hall.

Clay county inmates go to Bible Study with instructor Keith Kenne.

He’s been teaching ministry at the jail for 3 years.

He says while they can worship anywhere, his wife Kathy suggested it was time to make a place that was more inviting.

“It was really my wife’s intent she looked around and said let us beautify this let us glorify God. Let’s make it a place where men and women can come in and worship the Lord in a really pleasing environment, that’s pleasing to the lord but also because families come here and commune with the inmates that it’s a nice place to fellowship,” said Kenne.

Pastor of the Presbyterian church Brandon Bates says that the people in his congregation are responsible for this.

He says that he is glad to know that he has members who are equipping themselves to serve in different areas of the community.

” This is obviously one of the places. Lots of people who are incarcerated are scared and feel some sense of shame maybe and things like that and that seems like the people Jesus was attracted to,” said Bates.

Robert Raliegh has been doing jail ministry since 1995 after being inspired by longtime Pastor William Buchanon.

Raliegh has seen countless inmates walk through this door.

and that a chapel is a place where many individuals have decided to turn their lives around.

” I get joy out of seeing a young man realize that he made a bad choice in his life and now he is changing it,” said Raliegh.

Raliegh says that taking time to spread the word leaves a bigger impact on these inmates and gives them the opportunity to touch other people’s lives.

“It affects the community. Once the knowledge of God’s word is in that young man whichever inmate it might be he will carry that to whoever he is exposed to,” said Raliegh.

All pastors agree they are thankful for the constant support of Sheriff Eddie Scott and his seeing the difference they are making in these people’s lives.

