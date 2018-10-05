Voter Registeration Due Date

OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, Miss.(WCBI) – If you plan to vote in the November 6th election, time is running out to register or update your current registration.

Normally you have to be registered 30 days prior to an election to be able to vote.

- Advertisement -

For this upcoming election, that day would be Saturday.

Since that is the case, you have until Monday, October 8th to register in person.

“Fought for that right, women’s rights African American Rights to be able to vote and to not take that into consideration how hard it has been for the equality in voting. It is very important that everybody register to vote, just so you have a voice,”said Oktibbeha Election Deputy Sheryl Elmore.

The Circuit Clerk’s office will be open from 8 to 12 Saturday and all day Monday.

If you are mailing your registration, it must be post marked by October 9th.