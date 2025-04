Voter registration deadline approaches for upcoming general elections

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A voter registration deadline is almost here for the upcoming General Elections.

Mississippians must register in person to vote by May 5.

City Clerk’s offices will be open Saturday, May 3, from 8 am until 12 pm, to help community members meet that deadline.

For any questions, please contact your local City Clerk’s office.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.