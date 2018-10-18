Voter suppression claims grow in hotly contested Georgia governor’s race

Growing allegations of voter suppression are emerging in the hard-fought race for governor in Georgia. Polls show the contest between Republican Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams is basically a dead heat. Civil rights groups are suing Kemp for putting more than 53,000 voter registration applications on hold, mostly from minority voters. On Monday, dozens of black senior citizens southeast of Atlanta were ordered off a bus bound for the polls for early voting. Nancy Cordes reports.