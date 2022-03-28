Voters could see changes when they head to the polls for next year’s legislative races

JACKSON, Miss. (WVBI) – Some North Mississippi voters could see changes when they head to the polls for next year’s legislative races.

Lawmakers have released plans to redraw state House and Senate districts.

The Mississippi House has 122 districts – The Senate has 52, and Republicans control both houses. That’s not likely to change with the new maps, but district boundaries will.

In the Northern half of the State, House Districts currently represented by Tommy Reynolds, a Democrat from Charleston, and Chris Bell, a Republican from Nettleton, are being absorbed into neighboring districts.

DeSoto County, near the Tennessee line, and Harrison County on the Coast are each getting new House districts.