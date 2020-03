ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Aberdeen residents get another chance to hear from the people who want to lead their city.

On Thursday, the historic Elkin Theatre played host to a mayoral debate.

Candidates running for office laid out there platforms.

Those running for office mostly agreed that changes are needed for residents in low-income areas to prosper.

The primary election is April 7th.

The general election is May 5th.