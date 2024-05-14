Voters head to polls to decide on CMSD $36M bond for renovations

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters inside the Columbus Municipal School District are making an important decision.

The School District board is asking voters to pass a $36 million bond for renovations.

Administrators said the money will help with upgrades in buildings across the district.

One major item on the list is the construction of a gymnasium at Stokes-Beard Elementary.

District leaders said they plan to install sprinkler systems in buildings that don’t have them.

Also on the list are upgrading bathrooms and repaving the parking lot at Columbus High School.

The polls close at 7 p.m.

