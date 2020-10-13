Voters head to the polls for runoff election

NEW HOPE, MISS. (WCBI) – Voting is moderate to brisk today for the runoff election.

Voters in the New Hope polling place are deciding between Lynn Wright and David Chism.

- Advertisement -

Both are in the race for state House District 37.

Wright and Chism were the top vote-getters in the special election for the seat. Former incumbent Gary Chism recently retired.

In parts of Oktibbeha, Choctaw, Webster, and Montgomery, voters will choose between Bart Williams and Joyce Meeks Yeats for state senator for District 15.

We’ll have the results tonight on WCBI News at 9 and 10.