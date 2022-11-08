Voters set out early in Columbus to cast their ballots

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are several key races happening in the Magnolia State.

Voters were out early this morning in Columbus casting their ballots in the number of races on the ballot.

Judge Jim Kitchens is up for re-election in the Circuit Court judge place one race.

Two other circuit court judge races are happening with two getting ready to retire.

Some congressional races will be on the ballot, too.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

