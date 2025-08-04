Voters to return to the polls for special election in Brooksville

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Voters go back to the polls for a special election next week in Brooksville.

Five people are on the ballot for an Alderman at Large seat.

Benson Bankhead Jr., Chester Barfield, Lacey Holmes, James McCarthy, and William Mitchell Jr.

The seat came open after Eddie Henley decided not to join the board after being re-elected to the post.

This special election will be on Tuesday, August 12.

Voting begins at 7 am and ends at 7 pm.

