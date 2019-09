COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Turnout was expected to be light, as some Columbus voters returned to the polls Tuesday.

The Ward 4 city council seat is up for grabs.

Kedgra Gray Gibbs and Pierre Beard led the way in a crowded field of six candidates back in August.

Neither received a majority of the votes, which is why the runoff election was needed today.

The Ward 4 seat became vacant after former Councilman Frederick Jackson resigned.