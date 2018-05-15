‘Walk To Health’ Promotes Healthy Living, Services Available To Residents

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An organization that connects Northeast Mississippians with a variety of services holds an awareness event that also promotes healthy living.

Mississippi Access to Care, along with the Three Rivers Planning and Development District held the first “Walk to Health” at Tupelo’s Ballard Park.

The 2k walk was meant to encourage healthy living, and there were also a number of vendors on hand, with services for the disabled, senior citizens and others.

The oldest participant at the event said it’s important to stay active.

“You’ve got to get out socialize, or you just sit and grow old and cranky in your old age,” said May Livingston, who is 96 years old.

Another “Walk To Health” is set for May 22nd in New Albany.