Walk Raises Money, Spirits For Diabetics

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -No parent wants to see their kid suffer with a disease.

On Sunday, children and adults suffering from diabetes, and their loved ones, gathered to raise money and awareness.

“We have about 13 people here with us today.” Wendy Morris said.

The 13 people attended the Columbus Walk for Diabetes for 12-year-old Emily Morris, diagnosed with type one diabetes at eight years old. Hundreds more were also there.

“I sat down and cried because I didn’t want any of my kids having it,” Wendy said.

Wendy knows, all too well, her daughter’s struggle.

“It’s hard at times. Waking up in the middle of the night. Checking her sugar, I check my sugar too. Taking shots with every meal,” Wendy said.

They both have the disease.

And it seems their symptoms never subside.

“When you were interviewing my mom, I looked at my Dexcom and my sugar said 94, I think,” Emily said.

While the others started walking, Emily stayed behind, drinking sugary juice and pricking her finger. For Emily, this has become a way of life, just to stay alive.

And not everyone makes it. Pam Pearson’s daughter-in-law Casey passed away in January, after weeks of struggling in the hospital.

“Her and my son had been married for fourteen years and she had been dealing with it since she was eleven and it was just a part of her,” Pearson said.

Now, Pam walks for Casey.

“I will forever be honoring her until the day I die,” Pam said.

Because of her dangerous drop in blood sugar, Emily and family were the last to start the walk. And while they may be late crossing the finish line, her friends, even all the strangers on the walk and the “we are Family” lapel pin she gets at the end of the walk serve as a reminder that no one walks alone.

A spokesperson for the Diabetes Association of Mississippi said the group held seven walks throughout the state.

Each event raises thousands of dollars, which stay in the state.

She said the money funds a diabetes camp for kids and their parents, and helps diabetics who are under-insured.

