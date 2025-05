Wanted Macon man now in custody for child abuse

MACON, Miss. (WCBI) – A Macon man on the run has been arrested and is facing child abuse charges.

Macon Police arrested Jonathan Sirreece Turner.

A warrant was issued for Turner’s arrest after he dropped his son off at his sister’s house on May 11th.

The sister allegedly noticed severe bruising on the child and rushed him to the hospital for treatment.

At this time, Turner is facing Felony Child Abuse.

