Wanted man in Mississippi is located by Louisville PD and WCSO

Triplett was taken into custody Saturday morning around 5 a.m. by officers of the Louisville Police Department and Winston Sheriff's Office in the area of College Street in Louisville without incident.

LOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A wanted man in Mississippi has been located by the Louisville Police Department and the Winston County Sheriff’s Office.

On September 25, a Federal Arrest Warrant was issued for Marcovtz Channing Olando Triplett.

Triplett was indicted on Fedral Drug charges and Felon in Possesion of a Firearm.

