A Wanted Mississippi Man Is Finally Caught In Arkansas

BRUCE, Miss. (WCBI) – After over a year of searching, the suspect in a Calhoun County shooting is tracked down, almost two states away.

Adrian Leon Golden was arrested last night in Texarkana, Arkansas, by U.S. Marshals.

Golden has been on the run since he allegedly shot his wife near Joe’s Market in Bruce.

Bruce Police Chief Tony Sockwell says at the time of the crime, Golden’s wife was trying to divorce him.

Sockwell says Golden’s capture comes after a large scale multi-agency manhunt and dozens of unsuccessful tips, sightings, and near-misses.

Sixteen months later and 300 miles away from the scene of the crime he’s accused of committing, the long arm of the law finally catches up with Adrian Leon Golden.

“The U.S. Marshals and a lot of agencies did a sting last week and they got a tip from that sting that he was in Texarkana, and the vehicle he was in, and they pulled it over and he was in there and they got him.”

Golden had been on the run since a domestic situation in Pontotoc County spilled over into Bruce back in June of 2017.

That’s when investigators say he tried to kill his wife, 31-year old Kimberly Sisk, and then fled from the scene.

He was later spotted in a large wooded area off of Jimmy Beckley Drive, which became the focus area for his search at the time.

“”I think it was like three days, we searched pretty much nonstop.”

But, the trail went cold.

“He changed his appearance a lot and he wore a hoodie, so you couldn’t see all of the tattoos. He changed a lot.”

Bruce Police Chief Tony Sockwell says the arrest feels like a thorn in his side has finally been removed.

“We’re proud to get him and I know the family that he affected is proud that he is off the streets.”

Sockwell says he’s not sure how Golden got to Texarkana, but believes he got a ride from somebody.

“If we find out who, if anybody helped him and we find out who it is, they will, but you know, that’s probably a long-shot, as far as, we know, you know, we don’t know who had helped him, but yeah, there had to have of been a lot of people helping him.”

The chief says when Golden gets back to the Magnolia State, he’ll likely find himself in jail, even before he faces a judge on the shooting charges.

“We’re thinking he will back in Bruce, probably about next week, you know, he is on probation, so probation officers are going to go get him and bring it back.”

Chief Sockwell wants to thanks all of the agencies who made Golden’s capture finally happen.

“Every agency, even around here, you know, if we had a tip or something, they always jumped in to help us and the U.S. Marshals, they’ve been great. I mean, they’ve been on this thing since the beginning and when you get a crime like that, we don’t stop we’re going to keep after you.”

The chief tells us Golden faces attempted murder and resisting arrest on top of more possible charges.

He also believes Golden will go back to jail since he was on probation at the time this all happened.