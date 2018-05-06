Wanted Monroe County Man Caught In Another State

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Monroe County Sheriff Cecil Cantrell says the hunt for a man they consider extremely dangerous is over.

34-year-old Chad Justin Moore was in Florida.

He is accused of severely beating his mother.

Sheriff Cantrell says Moore is in jail, in or around Tampa, Florida.

The sheriff says they are trying to work out his extradition back to Monroe County.

Moore is being charged with Aggravated Domestic Assault.

Deputies say it Moore allegedly beat his mother at a home on Bigbee Road northwest of Amory, on Thursday.

Cantrell says the woman was nearly beaten to death and suffered skull fractures, a broken nose, arm and has had several surgeries.