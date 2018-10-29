Wanted Suspect Now Faces Attempted Murder And Kidnapping Charges

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI)- A man is facing a new charge and finally brought back to Mississippi to be indicted.

Adrian Golden is facing kidnapping and an attempted murder charges.

More than 12 months later and 300 miles away from the scene of the crime he’s accused of committing, the long arm of the law finally catches up with Golden.

“He was transported back this past Saturday, Saturday night,” said Calhoun County Sheriff Greg Pollan. “MDOC had him brought back to Pontotoc County because he was on probation here from a previous charge.”

The 37-year-old was captured in Texarkana, Arkansas two weeks ago.

Golden had been on the run since a domestic situation in Pontotoc County spilled over into Bruce back in June of 2017.

That’s when investigators said he tried to kill his wife, 31-year old Kimberly Sisk.

He was later spotted in a large wooded area off of Jimmy Beckley Drive, which became the focus area for his search at the time.

“It’s very frustrating when that person is not in your jurisdiction,” said Pollan. “We felt and knew from very early on that he wasn’t in Calhoun County, so I’m kind of stifled on what I can do outside of my jurisdiction. You have to depend on your fellow law-enforcement officers to work as a team to get that done, which we did, it just took a while to get the right lead, at the right time to be able to lay hands on him.”

Investigators believe Golden tried to change his appearance to prevent anyone from noticing him.

At this time, deputies are unsure how the wanted suspect ended up in Arkansas.

However, one thing is certain, he’s now sitting in jail facing two felony charges.

Now that he’s back in custody, Pollan said it helps bring closure not only to them, but to the victim.

“She’s very excited and happy,” he said. “It’s closure, or one part of a closure for her. She’s glad this part is behind her because she’s lived with this for like I said almost 17 months with him being on the outside, but now that he’s on the inside, it’s a different kind of relief for her.”

Golden’s bond for the kidnapping charge is set at $50,000.

No bond was set for the attempted murder charge.

The 37 year-old- is expected to appear in front of a circuit court judge in the upcoming weeks.