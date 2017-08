ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI)- Voters hit the polls in for the special election for Alderman Tuesday in Aberdeen. Alderman Lady B. Garth resigned in June.

A runoff will take place between Cloyd Garth Jr. who had 131 votes. His opponent, Doug Stone had 106 votes.

Cloyd Garth Jr. will fill the seat for ward two.

The runoff election will be September 5th.