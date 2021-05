After a challenge, we know who the Republican candidate will be in Starkville’s Ward 4 race.

Kevin Daniels will remain the winner of the primary after a vote by the Starkville Republican Municipal Executive Committee.

Daniels was declared the winner by a two-vote margin over Austin Check.

Check challenged the results, claiming some voters did not live in Ward 4 but voted in the Ward 4 primary.

Daniels will face Democrat Mike Brooks in the June 8th general election.