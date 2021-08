OKOLONA, Miss. (WCBI) – Some voters in Okolona will be heading back to the polls.

Judge Andrew Howorth has ordered a new election in the city’s Ward One Alderman’s race.

During the municipal elections, Sara Bean lost to Doris Bailey.

Bean challenged the results of the race.

Judge Howorth found evidence of irregularities in the election and ruled that a new vote was called for.

Governor Tate Reeves will have to set the date for that election