Warm air leads next rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Fairly mild conditions continue as warm air works its way in for the middle of the week. Our next chance of rain returns Wednesday night into Thursday.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slightly cloudy sky conditions will remain through the overnight hours. Patchy fog is also expected for this evening, make sure headlights are on while driving! Overnight low temperature tonight will be in the low to middle 30s.

TUESDAY/WEDNESDAY: Tuesday will continue to be calm and comfortable. The sky will remain partly cloudy with a 0% chance for rain. High temperature in the low to middle 60s. Low temperatures in the upper 40s. Wednesday will have cloud coverage gradually building in throughout the day, going from mostly cloudy to overcast with the approaching frontal system. The warm air will bring the temperatures up Wednesday, into the low to middle 70s. The low temperature will be in the lower 60s.

END OF THE WEEK: The passing front will have colder air following behind. The temperatures will become colder into the weekend. Thursday, rain showers and storms will continue throughout the morning and afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper 60s, with lows in the upper 30s. By Friday the colder temperatures will be in the 40s, with low temperatures in the upper 20s.