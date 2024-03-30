Warm and dry Easter weekend ahead of next rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The warm and dry weather continues for the Easter weekend before another chance of rain and storms enters into the forecast by early next week.

TODAY & TONIGHT: If you are heading out the door for Easter activities like egg hunts, today is your day! We will warm up into the upper 70s by the afternoon hours with a few lucky places hitting the low 80s! We will have lots of sun with some in and out clouds throughout the day. By tonight, overnight lows will drop in the upper 50s with a few passing clouds.

TOMORROW: The Easter forecast is going to be warm and dry! High temperatures will be in the low 80s with a couple of clouds building in. Make sure to get outside and enjoy the day! Through the night, temperatures will fall into the low 60s, staying mild.

NEXT WEEK: The warming trend will continue through the rest of the weekend and into the first part of next week. By Monday, we will warm into the low 80s and cloud coverage will begin to build. The forecast will begin to flip though on Tuesday as there is a chance of rain and storms through the day. There is a severe weather risk, but make sure to stick with us as we agree on timing and more details. Associated with the rain chance, a cold front will push through, cooling off temperatures into the mid 60s by Wednesday.