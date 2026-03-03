Warm and dry for now

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Some great feeling Spring conditions for the next few days! Hope you are enjoying.

MONDAY NIGHT: There is a bit of a hazy filter to our sky this evening. Smoke from fires to our South is pulling north with the wind. Besides the smoke, it is going to be a comfortable night. Lows will be dropping into the middle 50s. There will be a chance for fog overnight and into Tuesday morning.

TUESDAY: Fog will clear by the late morning. Afternoon highs will be back in the lower 80s! We did ask for warmth. There will be a nice breeze throughout the day, gusts could be up to 20MPH. Lows maintain in the middle 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Taking conditions from Tuesday. Afternoon high temperatures will be back in the lower 80s. There will be a mix of sun and clouds, with a nice and warm breeze. Lows will be in the middle to upper 50s.