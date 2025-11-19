Warm and Dry for now

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We are staying very warm and dry today, but increased moisture will lead to rain and storms by the end of the week.

WEDNESDAY: Similar to yesterday, with afternoon high temperatures in the low-80’s. Heavy cloud cover will persist throughout the day, but we’ll have glimpses of the sun throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Humidity values will increase throughout Thursday, which will keep us feeling humid. High temperatures will again be in the low-80’s tomorrow. Rain chances return on Thursday, but the bulk of the rain will occur north of I-22. Places along and south of HWY 82 are likely to stay dry tomorrow.

FRIDAY: Widespread rain will return to our area on Friday – most of us have a high chance of seeing rain at some point on Friday. We’ll have a two main rounds of rain – one in the morning and again overnight Friday. Showers are possible throughout the day, though. Temperatures will be slightly cooler to end the week, with highs in the upper-70’s.