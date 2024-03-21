Warm and dry Thursday ahead of Friday’s rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Spring-like temps continue Thursday before rain builds in Friday. Cooler air swings in for the weekend as well.

THURSDAY: A sunny start to the day will give way to increasing clouds, but highs should still manage the middle 70s – similar to Wednesday!

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will continue increasing, and a few showers are possible after midnight toward daybreak. Lows will drop to near 50 degrees.

FRIDAY: As an area of low pressure spins up over Louisiana/southern MS, on/off rain is likely in our area through the day. Occasionally heavier showers are possible, but we don’t expect any major flooding or severe weather; rain amounts should average near one half inch.

WEEKEND: Gradual clearing is expected Saturday w/highs staying in the 60s, but overnight lows into Sunday morning will drop into the 30s! A sunny Sunday will bring highs back to near 70°.

NEXT WEEK: Clouds quickly build in Monday ahead of the next system set to bring showers and storms to the region Monday night into Tuesday. At this point, storm energy looks limited…but shear is impressive. Stay tuned for updates!