Warm and Dry Week Ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A ridge of high pressure will keep our weather warm and sunny this week.

TONIGHT: Cool and comfortable with lows in the mid-50s.

MONDAY: Warm. Temperatures will reach the low 80s on Monday afternoon. Those thin clouds will still be passing overhead, so expect another day of filtered sunshine.

TUESDAY: Thin clouds finally clear out and we’re left with a mostly sunny sky. It’ll be another warm day with highs in the low to mid-80s on Tuesday afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Same old, same old. Comfortable mornings in the upper 50s and warm afternoons in the low to mid-80s. Lots of sunshine. At this point, I don’t see us getting any rain this week.