Warm and dry weekend in store ahead of our next front Monday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A warm and dry weekend is in store! Our next chance for rain and storms comes Monday as a front moves through.

SATURDAY: Perfection! Expect a mix of sun and clouds with a high near 84 degrees. Slightly humid. Winds: southeast at 5-15 mph, gusting higher. Breezy at times.

SUNDAY: Perfection x2! Aside from a few afternoon clouds, mostly sunny skies. High near 82 degrees. Slightly humid. Winds: south at 10-15 mph, gusting higher. Breezy at times.

MONDAY: A mix of sun and clouds with scattered showers and t-storms, mainly during the afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected! Chance of rain: 60%. High near 83 degrees.

TUESDAY: Cooler. Rain may linger through the morning, but after that, skies will clear up and give way to sunshine in the afternoon. Chance of morning rain: 40%. High near 69 degrees.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High temperatures will rebound into the 70s and 80s by late next week. Expect sunshine each day and a few clouds returning by Friday. Otherwise, all is calm. Have a great weekend!