Warm and Dry

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Temperatures are staying above average, but we are slowly getting closer to fall-like weather.

FRIDAY: We will warm to a high temperature near 86 today. It’ll be warm, but low dewpoints and a breeze will keep us comfortable during the day. Overall, it’ll be a nice day to get outside and enjoy the warm weather without the sticky humidity! No rain is expected today.

WEEKEND: Saturday will be a repeat of Friday, with highs in the mid-80’s and low humidity. Rain will hold off until Sunday, when more moisture will come into our area. There is a 20% of rain on Sunday with temperatures staying in the mid-to-upper-80’s.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will remain in the mid-80’s throughout next week, but we have the potential to see rain each day next week. Currently, Monday looks to have the highest chance of rain (40%). Beyond Monday, rain chances are around 30%.