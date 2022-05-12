Warm and humid conditions keep afternoon t-storms in the forecast

Dylan Hudler,

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Warm and humid weather will stick around through the weekend and keep afternoon rain chances in the forecast. Not everyone will get rain, but some will.

TONIGHT: Thunderstorms will gradually begin to weaken/move out, especially after sunset. Otherwise, expect partly cloudy skies and lows in the mid to upper 60s. Less muggy and tolerable. Low near 66 degrees.

FRIDAY: More of the same. Warm and humid conditions with afternoon thunderstorms, especially closer to I-55. Otherwise, partly sunny skies. High near 88 degrees. Chance of rain: 30%.

WEEKEND: Highs in the mid to upper 80s both days with an isolated t-storm possible. Not everyone will get rain, but some may. Otherwise, partly to mostly cloudy skies. Chance of rain: 30%.

NEXT WEEK: Things are looking more calm. Less chance for rain, but the heat and humidity will hang around. Highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. More sun than clouds.

