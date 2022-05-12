Warm and muggy conditions build in; storms possible Saturday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Today was warm and muggy once again with highs in the upper-80s. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Saturday afternoon.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and seasonably mild with lows in the upper-60s. Calm wind.

THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with a stray afternoon shower or thunderstorm possible. Highs in the low-90s. Calm winds.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and breezy. Overnight lows in the mid-60s. Southeast winds around 5 mph with wind gusts up to 20 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll stay dry the rest of the week, before scattered showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Saturday afternoon and evening. As we get into next week, above average temperatures will continue with highs in the low-90s by Tuesday and Wednesday.