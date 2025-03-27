Warm and muggy to finish the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Moisture and clouds are filling in ahead of a soggy weekend. Get your rain gear ready!

THURSDAY: Clouds are going to continue rolling overnight, as moisture fills from the South/SW. Lows will be warmer overnight, dropping into the mid 50s.

FRIDAY: Heavy clouds linger, with an isolated chance for showers. Afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s to lower 80s. Rain chances will keep building overnight into the weekend.

WEEKEND: Saturday, scattered showers are likely throughout the day with highs only reaching the low 70s. Severe threats are limited, though a few rumbles of thunder may be heard. Sunday morning continues with lighter, scattered showers, as Saturday’s system moves East. By Sunday evening, another system will move into the Mid-South. This system will carry heavy rain and gusty wind. Showers and storms are likely to become strong to severe overnight and into Monday morning. All modes of severe weather will be possible. A rough timeline will be 9PM Sunday to 9AM Monday. More details to come as we finish the week.