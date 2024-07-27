Warm and muggy weekend ahead with rain chances

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- This weekend will once again see below average temperatures with rain chances building Saturday afternoon into Sunday

TODAY & SUNDAY: The weekend is finally here, and as par for the course like the last week or so, temperatures will be slightly below average with scattered rain chances. High temperatures Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 80s with lots of humidity, helping push feels like temps into the upper 90s. We will likely see some peaks of sunshine Saturday and Sunday, but with lots of clouds. Rain chances will start to build Saturday afternoon and evening, and we will continue to have a chance of showers and storms into Sunday. Lows each night will fall into the upper 70s, with partly to mostly cloudy conditions.

NEXT WEEK: As the next work week arrives, a change of course is in the cards for our weather by mid to late week. Monday and Tuesday we will start to warm into the low 90s and dry out, thanks to a ridge starting to build in from the west, which will flush some of the moisture out, lowering our chances of seeing rain. As that feature builds, we will see temps in the mid to upper 90s for the last half of the week, with isolated chances of rain. Sunshine should be widespread. With the heat returning, heat stress concerns will start to reemerge in the forecast. With just enough moisture, we could see heat indexes above 105 by late week because of the already high temperatures.