Warm and pleasant Sunday before unsettled weather next week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – SUMMARY: Sunday will live up to it’s name, bringing warm and comfortable April weather to the region. Get outside and enjoy it while you can, because our weather pattern turns unsettled on Tuesday.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies. Low near 45 degrees. Winds: NW around 5 mph.

TOMORROW: Clear and sunny skies. High near 72 degrees. Winds: Calm, becoming NE around 5 mph.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The main focus will be on Tuesday and Wednesday’s storm chances, especially Tuesday. Some signs point to a risk for severe weather Tuesday morning, as the region is on the fringe of the Storm Prediction Center’s 15% risk outlook. However, the latest data doesn’t scream high-impact event. For now, just expect scattered storms on Tuesday, with a low-end risk for severe. We’ll keep an eye on it over the next couple of days. Check back for updates!