Warm and wet start to the week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – It was a dreary weekend across Northeast Mississippi with above average temperatures, a cloudy sky, and rain showers. Expect the weather to remain soggy for the next few days with off and on rain chances. We will get a break from rain after a cold front passes Wednesday, bringing some sunshine and cooler temperatures by the end of the week.

TONIGHT: Mild night ahead. Overnight lows will stay mild in the middle 50s with a mostly cloudy sky.

TOMORROW: A warm, cloudy Monday is in store to kick off the week. We look to stay dry during the morning hours, but rain chances pick up in the afternoon and evening hours with spotty rain showers likely. Temperatures will be above average for December, peaking into the upper 60s and potentially the lower 70s by the afternoon.

LOOKING AHEAD: Rain chances continue until Wednesday. A cold front will pass Wednesday, filtering in cooler temperatures and some sunshine for the rest of the week!