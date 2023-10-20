Warm, breezy days ahead

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures will be the rule over the next week. Unfortunately, rain chances continue to look slim.

FRIDAY: Behind last night’s frontal passage, we’re in for a sunny and warmer day! Highs should make it into the 80s for most as breezy northwest winds develop. Wind gusts up to 20-25 mph are possible in the afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Most winds should die down quickly after sunset, leaving a comfortable evening and overnight. HS football and Bulldog Bash should have fantastic weather!

WEEKEND: Saturday continues to look quite warm as we wait on another front to move through the region. Unfortunately, no rain is expected; however, before front arrives, highs should soar into the middle 80s at least. It will also be another breezy day at times. The front will pass through Saturday night, making way for a nicer Sunday in the 70s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will hover near 80° each day with lows in the 50s. Models have backed off on any appreciable rain through mid-week, but there could be a few showers by Thursday.