Warm, breezy Friday ahead of Saturday rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Friday brings warm & breezy weather ahead of a rainy Saturday. The weather stays warm into early next week.

FRIDAY: Expect plenty of sun today with highs in the lower 80s and a stronger breeze, gusting up to 20 mph at times through the day.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds thicken up quickly, and rain and a few storms are likely to arrive overnight toward daybreak. While the rain could be heavy, no severe weather is expected.

SATURDAY: Locally heavy rain stays likely through lunch on Saturday, but the coverage and intensity of the rain should markedly decrease into the afternoon hours. Temperatures are likely to hold in the 60s all day. Isolated sprinkles or light showers will be possible in the evening hours, but the best chance of heavy rain will be in the morning.

SUNDAY: Saturday’s front will retreat northward as a warm front, bringing even muggier and warmer air back to the region. Highs will be in the 70s with scattered showers.

NEXT WEEK: Scattered showers stay possible Monday, but drier and warmer weather is in store for Tuesday. Beyond Tuesday, slightly cooler air is expected with highs dropping back into the 70s through mid-week.