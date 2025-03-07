Warm, breezy Friday ahead of weekend rain

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – The week ends with warm weather Friday ahead of rain chances moving in over the weekend.

FRIDAY: Expect a variably cloudy sky with a breezy, warm afternoon with highs in the low 70s. South to southwest winds could gust up to 20-25 mph at times as well.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds could continue increasing, and there could be a few sprinkles or light showers late as a front approaches. Lows will be in the upper 40s to middle 50s.

WEEKEND: Cloud coverage sticks around Saturday, and rain coverage should increase toward the evening and overnight hours. An area of low pressure will pass to the south, but rain chances could continue into Sunday. Rain intensity and coverage should lessen through the day Sunday w/highs dropping into the 50s.

NEXT WEEK: The start of the week brings plenty of sunshine before a mid-week system could bring a few showers or storms Wednesday or Thursday. There’s also a sign of a much stronger system toward next Friday & Saturday…we’ll keep an eye on that one!