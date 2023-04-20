Warm, breezy Thursday ahead of Friday rain chance

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We’ll have one more warm to hot day before rain chances and cooler air arrive to the region.

THURSDAY: Similar to yesterday, plenty of sun is in store with highs easily into the middle 80s. Expect a noticeable south breeze up to 20-25 mph at times as well.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Clouds will steadily increase, and locally heavy showers are possible after midnight toward daybreak.

FRIDAY: Thursday’s late night rain will continue into Friday morning. Indications are a lull or break in the action could occur by midday to early afternoon, but additional showers and storms are likely to form by mid to late afternoon. These could contain heavy rain, but once again the severe threat remains quite low.

WEEKEND: Gradual clearing is expected Saturday, leaving a comfortable afternoon in the 70s. Clouds could return moreso Sunday, and there’s even a small chance for a brief shower. Highs will drop back into the 60s as well.

NEXT WEEK: The unseasonably cool air looks to stick around into next week. Highs will be in the 60s to near 70° through Wednesday with increased rain chances Tue/Wed.