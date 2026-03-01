Warm Conditions Holding On

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Above average temperatures continue this weekend and into next week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: We’ll be mostly clear tonight, allowing temperatures to drop into the mid-40’s. Winds will be calm, making for an overall peaceful night across the area.

SUNDAY: Warming back up! Temperatures will climb into the upper-70’s by the afternoon. Clouds will increase through the day, and a very light and short-lived shower is possible along the MS/TN line in the afternoon. Most of us will be dry throughout the day, though.

NEXT WEEK: High temperatures will remain in the upper-70’s through the start of the week, with a return to the 80’s expected towards the end of the week. Very isolated showers are possible for Monday, with rain chances increasing towards the end of the week.