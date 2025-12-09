Warm days arriving soon

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – A cool 2nd Monday of December will give way to warm temperatures throughout the week.

MONDAY NIGHT: Patchy fog has the potential to form late night into the early mornings. Areas of potential development include areas on and north of HWY 82. If you plan on being outside in the late evening, brace for temperatures in the low-30’s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday brings plenty of sunshine. Despite clear skies, temperatures will only reach the low-50’s.

WEDNESDAY: Wednesday will be warmer than Tuesday with temperatures reaching the high-50’s. The sunshine will return from Tuesday!